Motivational speakers team up for “Time to Take Control of Your Life”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Life Coach Darla Makela joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about her upcoming event: “Time to Take Control of Your Life.”
Darla Makela will be joined by three other speakers including Tanya Schwamberger, a Personal Fitness Specialist; Roxanne Kain, a Professional Home Organizer; and Darolyn Juberien, a Financial Coach.
The event takes place on March 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Profinium Inc. building in downtown Mankato.
To sign up visit https://www.darlamakela.com/time-to-take-control-of-your-life/
