Ruck of Remembrance: For veterans and first responders, including Officer Matson

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - An army veteran and his daughter put on the 4th bi-annual Free Flags for Vets, Ruck of Remembrance in Waseca.
An event that usually supports veterans and families who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Although, this year the two invited the Waseca Police Department to extend the support to first responders, following the tragedy that put Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson in the hospital.
It was a seven mile ruck throughout the city of Waseca.
“I only speak army, so a backpack in the military with some weight in it is a ruck,” said co-organizer Jeremiah Miller.
A route that began at the town’s American Legion, then went around Clear Lake and returned back to the club.
All for the goal of supporting service and veteran’s families who struggle with their mental health or have lost a member to suicide.
According to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report that includes the most recent analysis of Veteran suicide data from 2005 to 2017, the annual number of Veteran suicide deaths has exceeded 6,000 since 2008.
“I have these photos right here these are all people that I personally know that have suicided. So, I have some connection to all of these people. This right here is enough to for me to walk 150 miles if I had to just so they understood that I would never forget them,” said Miller.
While the magnitude of the event’s mission is bigger than words, the intention for the turnout isn’t to reach a certain quota, but to simply share knowledge, support and resources.
“That one person could share it with other people, so really we could have 5 people here, but then those 5 people could share it with 5 more people and it can grow that way,” said Co-organizer Maurela Miller.
Though, with all of these boots, that represent a respective life that was lost to suicide, to carry - the help is well received.
Money raised from the event will go to the families of Officer Matson who was shot in the head and gravely injured Jan. 6th and Faribault police officer Mike Thul who lost his life February 16th to suicide.
This event comes the day after Arik Matson Day.
The day made official in the state of Minnesota to recognize the wounded officer on February 22nd or 222, reflective of Officer Matson’s badge number.
