St. Peter man arrested for selling marijuana purchased in Illinois

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man is being charged after authorities say they arrested him with a total of 16 pounds of marijuana.
The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force arrested Francisco Farias-Maldonado and have charged him with 3rd Degree and 5th Degree Controlled Substance crimes, both Felony level.
Farias-Maldonado was the subject of a narcotics investigation after agents were alerted he may be transporting large amounts of marijuana from the Chicago area to southern Minnesota.
After executing three separate search warrants, agents seized a total of 16 pounds of raw marijuana. They say in total Farias-Maldonado purchased 55 pounds of marijuana in Illinois and told authorities he sold it by the pound.
Cannon River Drug agents were assisted by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the St. Peter Police Department and the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
