Award-winning, best-selling author Allen Eskens to present at South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College announced that its February Sakatah Reading Series will feature an award-winning, best-selling author.
Allen Eskens, one of southern Minnesota’s most famous mystery and suspense writers, will be in Conference Center C on South Central College’s North Mankato campus from 12 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The event will also be stream via Interactive Television in C37 on SCC’s Faribault Campus.
This event is free and open to the public.
Eskens’ debut novel, The Life We Bury, has been published in 21 languages and is currently being developed into a feature film. In addition, Eskens’ new novel, Nothing More Dangerous, is currently a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award.
Eskens, a former attorney, grew up in central Missouri. He and his wife currently reside in southern Minnesota, where Eskens retired from his legal career and began to devote his time and energy to writing.
The Sakatah Reading Series is a program of South Central College’s English department that brings accomplished authors to the college.
