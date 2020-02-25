GFW Intermediate School to remain open after split vote

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School Board voted whether or not to close the GFW Intermediate School in Fairfax on Monday evening.
Officials with the committee say that the vote ended in a 3-3 split decision about closing the facility, which would have seen the consolidating of the schools to the Gibbon and Winthrop communities, which would have saved the district approximately $200,000 annually.
A school board member confirmed to KEYC News Now that a split decision by the school board means that the initial proposal to close the school automatically fails, meaning that the school will remain open until further notice.
The GFW School Board will be hosting a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the GFW Primary School in Gibbon. The meeting will discuss what the district will do next after the failed proposal.
This GFW School Board meeting on Friday, Feb. 28, is open to the public.
