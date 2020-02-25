Give FFA Day raises support for FFA programs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca FFA Vice President Riley Lynch joined KEYC News at Noon to talk about his experience in FFA and some of their upcoming events.
This week is National FFA Week and Tuesday is Give FFA Day, an online pep rally for FFA.
To donate for Give FFA Day, visit http://www.mnffafoundation.org/
Lynch says his favorite thing about FFA is the events, and one of those events is a showing of the movie Silo at the Waseca Junior/Senior High Performing Arts Center on March 20.
To learn more about Waseca FFA, visit http://waseca.theaet.com/aethome.aspx?ID=22725
