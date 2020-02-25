JWP celebrates National FFA Week with new FFA chapter

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - This week is National FFA Week and students at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton are celebrating the return of FFA and agriculture education, which is one of nine new FFA chapters to pop up across the state in the last year.
"I just hope it keeps going on for the next how many years and I'm going to be here for the long haul."
First-year teacher and FFA advisor, Caitlin Oeltjenbruns, is doing her part to bring agriculture education and FFA back into the halls of JWP and she said it’s exactly where she needs to be.
“Basically agriculture is kind of second nature for me, I grew up with it so I was excited to pick a career that I could teach it to a bunch of kids and let them know what it’s all about,” said ag teacher and FFA advisor for JWP, Caitlin Oeltjenbruns.
The recent South Dakota State University graduate is sharing that passion with her students.
“I’ve grown up on a farm, agriculture is everything to me. That’s what I’d say, and to finally be in the classes that have ag, it’s great, I love it,” said senior at JWP and president of JWP FFA Chapter, Grace Britton.
Britton also has a passion for FFA and has been fighting for its return to Janesville for years.
“I’ve been in FFA since I was a freshman in high school. Since JWP didn’t have a chapter here, I actually was in FFA through Waseca where I served as the treasurer there this past year and now I’ve been pushing to get a chapter in Janesville, we finally got one my senior year,” said Britton.
Serving as the president for Janesville FFA, Britton is playing a key role in the thirty members JWP FFA has gained since September.
“It teaches kids it’s not just about crops and like soybeans and corn, but it’s about the landscape, caring for small animals or even how to raise plants, but there’s such a wide variety and it’s so important for kids to be able to know that,” said Oeltjenbruns.
Britton will be donning her new JWP FFA jacket when she receives her State FFA degree in April of this year.
“I wasn’t not going to get a Janesville jacket senior year because just to be able to wear that name on the back of my jacket is just incredible,” said Britton.
Not only is it National FFA Week, but Tuesday is Give FFA Day and those wishing to support Minnesota FFA can find a direct link attached here.
