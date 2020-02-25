Local census experts discuss the census’ importance for communities

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since 1790, the United States government has relied on the census to learn more about its population and make critical decisions about district lines and where billions of dollars in funding goes.
Lauren Andrego is joined by two local census experts, Molly Westman, a planning coordinator in the Community Development division of the City of Mankato, and Harbi Hassan, a community liaison specialist with the Mankato Community Education, on KEYC News Now at 6:30 to learn more about what the census is and why your participation is so important to several groups and organizations in our community.
