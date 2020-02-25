Mankato man charged after alleged assault with a firearm in downtown Mankato

Mankato Public Safety arrested 23-year-old Micah Morson on Sunday morning in connection to the alleged assault caught on video surveillance

A Mankato man is charged following an alleged assault with a firearm in downtown Mankato. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski | February 25, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:54 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is charged following an alleged assault with a firearm in downtown Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety arrested 23-year-old Micah Morson on Sunday morning in connection to the alleged assault caught on video surveillance.

According to a criminal complaint, Morson denied having a weapon on him when being searched by investigators but officers located a fully-loaded .22-caliber pistol with one bullet in the chamber.

Morson has multiple previous felony assault convictions and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

He is charged with two felonies related to possessing the firearm along with two felony 2nd-degree assault charges.

Morson is due in court on March 5.

