One Bright Star’s 18th Annaul Celebration of Life Gala supports grieving families

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Erica Fischer, Executive Director of One Bright Star, joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their 18th Annual Celebration of Life Gala.
One Bright Star is a non-profit that supports families that have lost a child.
The gala is their biggest fundraising event. The evening includes a social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a silent and live auction, dinner, and entertainment by comedian C. Willi Myles.
It takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
People can still donate even if they are not attending the gala.
Fischer says they are always looking for volunteers to help organize events.
To learn more visit https://www.onebrightstar.org/events/18th-annual-celebration-of-life-gala/
