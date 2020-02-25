Red Cross invites public to give blood, platelets during Red Cross Month

Red Cross worker Nelson Wilson, right, prepares a volunteer blood donor prior to the Oakland Raiders-New Orleans Saints preseason game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2005, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders and the American Red Cross joined forces to conduct a blood drive to help the Red Cross ensure a steady supply of blood for victims of Hurricane Katrina, which ravaged the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Source: BEN MARGOT)
By Jake Rinehart | February 24, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 6:20 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Each year, the President of the United States of America proclaims March as “Red Cross Month.”

The American Red Cross is inviting community members from southern Minnesota to give blood or platelets during March.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially Type O, to ensure that blood is available for patients in the spring.

Call the American Red Cross to schedule an appointment

Anyone interested in donating blood or platelets can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app in their respective app store, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A list of upcoming opportunities to give blood and platelets, sorted by county, is available below.

Blue Earth County

Lake Crystal

3/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School, 607 Knights Lane

Mankato

3/5/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., National Guard Training & Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

3/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

3/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

3/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

3/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 421 N. 2nd St.

Brown County

Sleepy Eye

3/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sleepy Eye Medical Center, 400 4th Ave. NW

Faribault County

Elmore

3/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shiloh Lutheran Church, 108 E. Jay St.

Freeborn County

Albert Lea

3/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 S. Washington Ave.

3/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.

3/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio, 2722 Bridge Ave.

3/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 702 Highway 69 S.

Alden

3/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alden Conger High School, 215 N. Broadway

Emmons

3/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl St.

Le Sueur County

Le Sueur

3/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive

3/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Le Sueur Henderson High School, 901 E. Ferry St.

Montgomery

3/4/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW

Martin County

Welcome

3/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul United Church of Christ, 214 N. Dugan St.

Mower County

Austin

3/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 1000 First Drive NW

3/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2001 6th Ave. SE

3/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1701 4th St. NW

Grand Meadow

3/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Meadow School, 710 4th Ave. NE

Le Roy

3/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 204 W. Main St.

Nicollet County

Lafayette

3/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 540 7th St.

Rice County

Faribault

3/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Central College, 1225 3rd St. SW

3/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW

Northfield

3/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.

3/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Heritage Bank, 1520 Clinton Lane

Scott County

Prior Lake

3/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethesda Church, 15033 Highway 13 S.

Sibley County

Arlington

3/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 204 Shamrock Drive

Steele County

Owatonna

3/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owatonna Community Education Building, 122 E. McKinley St.

3/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.

3/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.

3/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.

3/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lowe's, 1280 21st Ave. N.

Watonwan County

Lewisville

3/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Lewisville Post 561, 121 Lewis St. W.

Madelia

3/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Madelia High School, 320 Buck Ave. SE

