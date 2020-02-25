Rochester family visits Midwest Extraction Services to see how the products their daughter uses daily, are made

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Rochester family that’s been treating their daughter’s epilepsy with CBD products visited Midwest Hemp Farms extraction site earlier today.
They’d hoped to find out how the products are made, products they say helped keep their daughter seizure-free for nearly a year and a half.
The Koball family previously treated their daughter Kaya’s epilepsy with pharmaceutical medications, but it wasn’t until they included CBD products in her daily regimen that she was able to be herself again.
“We’ve been able to decrease some of those pharmaceutical medications that have some of those tiredness and lethargy side effects and it’s kind of giving her her life back honestly and allowed her to be the kid that she needs to be,” said Krystal Koball.
Kaya Koball’s CBD products consist of drops placed on the tongue she receives three times a day.
“But it’s been really helpful in decreasing the number of seizures she has everyday, we also have her on a CBD rescue nasal spray for her seizures, so if she were to have a grand mal seizure, we could utilize that to stop the seizure,” said Koball.
Koball said the CBD products have also reduced recovery time.
“For instance, she actually had a seizure out in the wave pool in Wisconsin Dells, kind of a scary, big event, but within the hour we were back on the water park and kind of enjoying the slides and having fun,” said Koball.
“When we heard about the story and the girl in Rochester, it was really about connecting the dots so people understand where their CBD is coming from,” CEO if Midwest Hemp Farms, Mathew Little.
Little says that helping change people's lives is exactly why they started Midwest Hemp Farms.
“It wasn’t a surprise to us, I mean that’s literally why we got behind it. It’s why we did the stores, because we got to see a change in people’s lives one drop at a time. That’s what drove us. That was our driving force between the 100-hour weeks,” said Little.
The Koball family said administering the CBD can get difficult as they don’t allow it on her school grounds.
“She’s not able to take those products with her. She takes the oil three times a day, which means the middle of the afternoon we actually have to drive to school everyday, take her off campus, administer the CBD oil and bring her back to campus," said Koball.
Koball said she’s thankful they’re able to have a flexible schedule that allows them to do that, but their main fight is getting the nasal spray held on school grounds for when emergency strikes.
“If she were to have a seizure at school, which she has had in the past, right now they only have her pharmaceutical rescue medications they would use, so that’s kind of where our fight is. We really want to get that approved and at school to protect her and be available,” said Koball.
The Koball family said it takes time to find the right product and the right dosage and requires patience. CBD oil is required to contain 0.3% THC or less.
