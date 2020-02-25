South Central College hosts culinary students from Basque Region of Spain and France

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College hosts 20 students from the Basque region of Spain and France.
"So we have an exchange program with the Basque Region so every other year our students will go there and now they are here,"said South Central College Culinary Instructor Dr. Lizbeth Kliewer.
Exposing students to Minnesota culture, cuisine and…..the cold.
“In the north of Spain it’s green with lots of mountains and here it’s very flat and all white and it’s very different, beautiful but different and much colder,” said Basque exchange student Asier Merlo.
February 22 through the 29 students work side by side with South Central Students learning culinary techniques.
On the day's chopping block? Vegetable Art.
"They are interacting with our students doing some vegetable carving and display work," said Kliewer.
Later munching on a classic Minnesota lunch, Juicy Lucy Burgers and 1919 root beer floats.
The exchange program has shown to be a win-win for students full circle.
"It's eye opening for our students because being in southern Minnesota we don't have access to a lot of different foods and cultural things. And when we go over there it's life changing. they come back different people and I'm sure it will be the same for their students," said Kliewer.
So far students have gone tubing at Mount Kato and to Maverick hockey game...With future events planned such as a visit to Chankaska Winery, the Mall of America and more.
"I'm really excited to be here. This is a unique opportunity and a unique experience. Just happy to be here," added Merlo.
