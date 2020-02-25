Technology at precincts to ensure voting independently is possible for voters with disabilities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is making sure anyone who wants to vote is able to vote.
The AutoMARK assisted voting device makes that possible.
The device is specifically designed to provide assistance to voters who want to vote independently.
The features range from reading the ballot to the voter and the voter following along with buttons or braille.
“What it essentially does is, it follows through with one of Minnesota’s most important concepts in the elections that allows people to experience the voting process as independently as they want. So, if someone wants to come in here and vote completely independently and privately we have multiple opportunities for them to do that,” Michael Stalberger Blue Earth County elections administrator said.
The device is available at all precincts and county offices, including the March 3 election primary.
Though, other assistance options can still be used.
Assistance can be provided by two election judges or voters can bring in their own assistance.
Although, state law prohibits personal assistance to the voter from a candidate on the ballot, their employer, or a union representative.
Beyond that, if voters have mobility issues and cannot enter the polling place, curbside voting is offered to their car.
