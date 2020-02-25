Tickets on sale for Men’s Event; opportunities available for volunteers, sponsors

By Stacy Steinhagen | February 25, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:49 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Stacy Steinhagen is joined during KEYC News Now at 5 by Chris Willaert, an insurance agent at Farmers Insurance in Mankato, to talk about the upcoming Men’s Event to benefit the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

The event will be hosted at the Kato Ballroom on March 5. Tickets are now on sale.

This year’s keynote speaker is John Kriesel, a veteran who lost both legs in a roadside bomb explosion while serving in Iraq.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way recently announced that tickets have gone on sale for its sixth annual United Way Men's Event, presented by MTU Onsite Energy. The United Way Men's Event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 5 at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato.

Kriesel is a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives and currently serves as a motivational speaker and radio personality with the Power Trip Morning Show on KFAN.

It’s also not too late to volunteer or become a sponsor of the Men’s Event.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer or sponsorship opportunities is asked to contact the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

United Way Men's Event

Featuring Veteran & Motivational Speaker John Kriesel Join us for fun night of games, meat raffle, silent auction, prizes and local food & beverages! $65 per ticket; $500 for table of 8. All game play and food/drink samples included in ticket price. Cash bar. New this year: Wing-Eating Contest!

