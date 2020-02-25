Tickets on sale for Men’s Event; opportunities available for volunteers, sponsors

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Stacy Steinhagen is joined during KEYC News Now at 5 by Chris Willaert, an insurance agent at Farmers Insurance in Mankato, to talk about the upcoming Men’s Event to benefit the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
The event will be hosted at the Kato Ballroom on March 5. Tickets are now on sale.
This year’s keynote speaker is John Kriesel, a veteran who lost both legs in a roadside bomb explosion while serving in Iraq.
Kriesel is a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives and currently serves as a motivational speaker and radio personality with the Power Trip Morning Show on KFAN.
It’s also not too late to volunteer or become a sponsor of the Men’s Event.
Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer or sponsorship opportunities is asked to contact the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
