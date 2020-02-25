Waseca man arrested following standoff with police, had been using methamphetamines

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A Waseca man is awaiting criminal charges following a standoff with police on Monday night.
The Waseca Police Department responded to 514 7th Avenue SE to investigate a report of a male in the house with a gun.
The man, who was later identified as 39-year-old David Huff, had reportedly been using methamphetamine for a few days and had been hallucinating.
Initially, agents from the Waseca Police Department, Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, New Richland Police Department and Janesville Police Department had responded to the scene. Sometime later, it was determined that the South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT and the Minnesota River Valley SWAT teams would be called in to assist authorities in removing Huff from the residence.
After negotiating with Huff, he did eventually leave the residence at 11:22 p.m.
A search warrant was later executed and officers found additional firearms, ammunition, firearm-related items, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.
David Huff is currently in custody and is being held at the Waseca County Jail where he is awaiting criminal charges. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Waseca District Court.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.