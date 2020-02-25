Waseca residents asked to avoid 500 block of 7th Ave. SE, shelter in place

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Police Department is asking members of the community to avoid the 500 block of 7th Avenue SE.
At approximately 6:25 p.m., the Waseca Police Department was called to the 500 block of 7th Avenue SE for a report of a male individual with a gun at the residence.
Other household members were able to leave the residence.
Authorities are asking all members of the community to please keep clear of this area. Residents within the vicinity are asked to shelter in place.
The Waseca Police Department was assisted by the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, New Richland Police Department, Janesville Police Department and Le Sueuer County Swat team.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.