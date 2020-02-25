WYSIWYG Juice Co. expanding to Spicer, MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Marie Farley Christiansen, co-founder of WYSIWYG Juice Co. in Mankato joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about their new location in Spicer, MN.
Christiansen and co-founder Kristi Schuck, both lost their husbands to colorectal cancer, and Schuck’s husband grew up in the Spicer area. Through mutual friends, they were able to find a location near Green Lake.
The new location will softly open next week, and the grand opening will take place on March 12.
To learn more about WYSIWYG visit https://wysiwygjuice.com/
