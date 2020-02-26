Brian Pfarr enters race for House District 20A

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — The president of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur announced that he will enter the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A seat.
Brian Pfarr will seek to replace retiring incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel (R-Elko New Market) at the end of the current legislative session.
In a news release, Pfarr said that he plans to pursue the Republican endorsement for the seat.
“Representative Vogel has done an outstanding job representing our District and I thank him for his years of service advocating for common sense, fiscally responsible solutions to the problems facing Minnesota and our area,” Pfarr said. “If elected, I will work hard on the things that matter most to our District, like helping folks keep more of their hard-earned money, strengthening our small businesses and farms, holding government agencies accountable, and protecting the 2nd Amendment. ”
Pfarr currently serves as the president of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur and is a 32-year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he rose to the rank of Colonel. He currently commands a brigade of more than 1,800 soldiers.
Other organizations that Pfarr is actively involved in include the Le Sueur American Legion Post #55, Le Sueur VFW Post #4297 and the Le Sueur Lions Club.
Pfarr is also a previous member of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board.
