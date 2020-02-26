Brian Pfarr enters race for House District 20A

“Representative Vogel has done an outstanding job representing our District and I thank him for his years of service advocating for common sense, fiscally responsible solutions to the problems facing Minnesota and our area,” Pfarr said. “If elected, I will work hard on the things that matter most to our District, like helping folks keep more of their hard-earned money, strengthening our small businesses and farms, holding government agencies accountable, and protecting the 2nd Amendment. ”