Charges filed against Waseca man involved in standoff with police

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges are filed against the Waseca man involved in a standoff with police Monday night.
A bail hearing for 39-year-old David Huff was held Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say Huff fired his gun twice while inside a home at 514 7th Avenue Southeast Monday night. No one was injured.
Officers from several nearby agencies converged on the house, and two SWAT teams were eventually called in as well.
After about five hours, authorities finally convinced Huff to surrender.
He faces a total of 8 felony charges, including four controlled substance charges, and four firearm-related charges.
His next court appearance is set for March 5.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.