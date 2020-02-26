City of Mankato seeks public feedback on Riverfront Corridor improvement options

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is seeking feedback on three improvement options for the Riverfront Drive corridor.
The city has identified the following options as realistic possibilities and wants to hear what community members have to say about the proposals:
- Four-lane with parking on east side only;
- Four-lane with no parking; and
- Three-lane with parking on both sides.
“This is a first for Mankato,” Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said. “This virtual opportunity provides a more complete experience about how the different roadway designs could feel for a driver or pedestrian. It also allows feedback on design to be gathered without changing the road pattern.”
The Riverfront Drive corridor is one of Mankato’s most traveled roadways. City officials say that this study is designed to help address pedestrian safety, speed issues for safety and freight and local access for businesses.
Visit the City of Mankato’s website for more information about the project, including answers to frequently asked questions.
In addition to providing online feedback, residents may call (507) 387-8600 or complete the feedback form and email, mail or deliver it in person to:
Public Information and Communication
Intergovernmental Center
10 Civic Center Plaza
Mankato, MN 56001
Furthermore, members of the community can stay up-to-date with the status of the Riverfront Drive corridor project by visiting the City of Mankato’s project website.
