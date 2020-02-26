Curiosi-Tea offers an alternative to coffee with over 200 choices of tea

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heidi Wyn from Curiosi-Tea in North Mankato joined KEYC News Now Morning to explain the different types of tea and share some matcha which is a green tea powder that is packed with antioxidants.
Wyn explains that tea has a slower release of caffeine than coffee, plateauing for a few hours versus coffee which acts much quicker. Wyn says tea is a calm drink and relaxes the body.
Matcha is a powder that is whisked in water or can be added to a smoothie and is an easy-to-drink source of antioxidants.
