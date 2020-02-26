Delta Air Lines suspends flights from MSP to South Korea amid coronavirus concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Delta Air Lines announces the suspension of its flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and Seoul in South Korea amid coronavirus concerns.
The airline says the suspension will be in place between Feb. 29 and April 30. The last flight departing MSP Airport to ICN will be Feb. 28.
Delta will also be reducing flights to ICN from Atlanta, Detroit, and Seattle.
The coronavirus outbreak has recently spread to South Korea, with hundreds of cases confirmed. Italy and Iran are also racing to try and control smaller outbreaks.
Delta has also recently suspended flights to China, where the outbreak originated late last year.
Those affected by the suspended flights can get to Delta’s My Trips section on its website to find out their options.
