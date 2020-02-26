Eagle Lake reviews Mankato Motorsports project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Motorsports Park project is back in the spolight.
Eagle Lake City officials are asking the public to review the environmental assessment worksheet and make their comments.
The proposed project will be constructed on property currently in agricultural use, about 230 acres in size.
The environmental assessment worksheet documents the purpose and need for the project, along with the anticipated social, economic, and environmental impacts.
It will be available for the public beginning March 2 at Eagle Lake city offices and the Blue Earth County Library.
