Fairmont landowners sought for 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Landowners near Fairmont are being sought by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.
The planning committee is looking for landowners with grassland or wetlands within 20 miles of Fairmont to participate in the event in October.
The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener is scheduled to take place on Oct. 9 and 10 and is an effort by the Governor to showcase the many hunting, recreational, tourism and community opportunities that the Fairmont area has to offer to visitors.
“I’m eager to celebrate this special tradition and am grateful that the people of Fairmont have offered to host the 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” Walz said. “We made great memories in my first opener as governor, and I look forward to many new memories being made in Fairmont this fall.”
The land will be hunted only on Oct. 10.
Invited hunters will be led by local hunter hosts, who may include local landowners.
Landowners who may be interested in participating in the event should contact:
Visit Fairmont and other local partners are being assisted in the planning of the event by Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
