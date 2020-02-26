Gustavus attempts to foster fellowship through Ash Wednesday observance

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, better known in the Christian Faith as the start of the Lent Season.
Lent commemorates Jesus Christ’s journey to the cross, but it’s also about fellowship, which Gustavus Adolphus College was trying to foster Wednesday morning. Christian or not, they invited all their students to an observance for Ash Wednesday.
"Historically, Lent was a time when Christians devoted themselves to learning more about the Bible, about Jesus and about the Christian faith," explained Chaplin of the College Siri Erickson. "Then at the end of that, people who were not Christian but were apart of that learning often were baptized. It's really a season of learning."
The Lent season lasts 40 days, leading into Easter.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.