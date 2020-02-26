Local Army recruits get sworn in from space

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It was an exciting day for our military and those who were sworn in on Wednesday morning.
For the first time ever, future soldiers and cadets were sworn in on a telecast with an Army Astronaut livestreaming from the International Space Station. The military wanted to do this to showcase the diversity of career paths available when signing up for service.
“It gives them opportunities that not everyone gets to have,” said Sgt. First Class Casey Hayes. “It shows their appreciation that the country, even down to the local level here at Minnesota State University shows for the cadets to be able to provide them this opportunity and give them the chance. We want our soldiers to know how appreciated they are and how thankful we are for them.”
Over 150 sites and almost 1,000 future soldiers tuned in and were sworn in from the Space Station.
