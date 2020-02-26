Mankato Area Hockey Association excited for upcoming East-West championship game and pushes for more ice

By Benjamin Broze | February 26, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:42 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Eric Boelter from the Mankato Area Hockey Association joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the upcoming game between East and West, and their push more ice to give new kids the chance to play.

Boelter and MAHA are excited for the game as many of the players in the Section 1A Championship were coached by members of MAHA.

MAHA has seen significant growth in its youth program, and they are pushing a new rink so that more kids have playing time.

To learn more about MAHA, visit https://www.mankatohockey.com/

