Mankato East’s Kolin Baier set to wrestle at state tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kolin Baier etched his name into the Mankato East Cougars record books after setting a new single-season record for pins at this year’s section tournament, but the work is just beginning as he chases a state title.
“I feel crisp, clean, I feel really good right now. I feel like that’s good going into the state tournament,” Baier said.
Baier qualified for the competition in the 195-pound weight class and faced plenty of tough competition over the year in a couple of different weight classes.
“We started putting him up against some 220-pounders and noticed his quickness really paid off. This year, it paid off team-wise and individual-wise if we could get him at 195 and match him up against the better guy. We usually had the better 195, 220-pounder, so we could look for those state-ranked kids, and get him matches. You saw his confidence grow [with] every one he knocked off. He expected to beat those state-ranked kids,” Head Coach Jon Dierks explained.
That versatility is paying off for Baier, who is earning valuable experience for a tournament of this magnitude.
“I think he’s just battle-tested. He’s been in those closer matches and had success there. He’s confident, now, going into whoever he faces. He knows whatever happens early on, he can battle back from it," Dierks added.
“I just have to wrestle my match, kind of take a breath before the match and not focus so much on how good they are or what they do, but focus on my stuff,” Baier stated.
Baier has been ranked as one of the top five wrestlers in his weight class all season long and is excited for the opportunity to wrestle in front of the biggest crowd at the state tournament.
"With that many people watching you, it's fun. I haven't experienced finals yet, but I feel like I can get there this year. To be able to go out on an experience like that would be awesome."
The individual state wrestling competition is set to begin Friday, Feb. 28, before concluding on Saturday, Feb. 29.
