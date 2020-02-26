Mankato woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with butcher knife

Mankato woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with butcher knife
A warrant is requested for a Mankato woman accused of assaulting a man with a butcher knife and taking his cell phone. (Source: AP)
By Sean Morawczynski | February 26, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 6:01 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A warrant is requested for a Mankato woman accused of assaulting a man with a butcher knife and taking his cell phone.

39-year-old Teia Ayler is charged with four felony counts which include aggravated robbery and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, Ayler entered an apartment shared by her daughter and a man, demanding money. When the man refused, she began punching him before "poking" him with a butcher knife.

The complaint says Ayler then took the man's cell phone valued at $800.

The man was able to remove himself from the situation and contact the police.

Responding officers observed holes in the man's sweatshirt and a small chest puncture where a knife would have been pressed.

Ayler allegedly told investigators that nothing ever got physical between her and the victim.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.