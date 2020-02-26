Mankato woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with butcher knife

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A warrant is requested for a Mankato woman accused of assaulting a man with a butcher knife and taking his cell phone.
39-year-old Teia Ayler is charged with four felony counts which include aggravated robbery and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint, Ayler entered an apartment shared by her daughter and a man, demanding money. When the man refused, she began punching him before "poking" him with a butcher knife.
The complaint says Ayler then took the man's cell phone valued at $800.
The man was able to remove himself from the situation and contact the police.
Responding officers observed holes in the man's sweatshirt and a small chest puncture where a knife would have been pressed.
Ayler allegedly told investigators that nothing ever got physical between her and the victim.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.