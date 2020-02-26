Massive fire extinguished in downtown Alexandria; officials investigating cause of fire

About two dozen residents were evacuated safely

Massive fire extinguished in downtown Alexandria; officials investigating cause of fire
This Feb. 25, 2020, photo provided by KVRR-TV shows firefighters outside a fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Alexandria, Minn. (Paola Belloso/KVRR-TV via AP) (Source: Paola Belloso)
February 26, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:31 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - Firefighters have extinguished a massive fire that destroyed part of downtown Alexandria in western Minnesota and forced the evacuation of about two dozen residents.

More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday that destroyed RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique. Crews were called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and had the fire out by mid-afternoon.

About two dozen tenants who lived in apartments above the stores were evacuated safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

City spokeswoman Sarah Stadtherr says firefighters used a drone with thermal imaging for the first time. The Star Tribune says it allowed them to locate hot spots and more effectively use their hoses.

Carlette Vernlund, who owns Charlie’s Bazaar, says she’ll be meeting with her insurance agent this week to determine how to proceed.

The state fire marshal’s office is helping in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.