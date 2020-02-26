Massive fire extinguished in downtown Alexandria; officials investigating cause of fire

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - Firefighters have extinguished a massive fire that destroyed part of downtown Alexandria in western Minnesota and forced the evacuation of about two dozen residents.
More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday that destroyed RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique. Crews were called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and had the fire out by mid-afternoon.
About two dozen tenants who lived in apartments above the stores were evacuated safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
City spokeswoman Sarah Stadtherr says firefighters used a drone with thermal imaging for the first time. The Star Tribune says it allowed them to locate hot spots and more effectively use their hoses.
Carlette Vernlund, who owns Charlie’s Bazaar, says she’ll be meeting with her insurance agent this week to determine how to proceed.
The state fire marshal’s office is helping in the investigation.
