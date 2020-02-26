Midwest educators arrive in San Diego for first day of Marine Corps Recruit Training

SAN DIEGO (KEYC) — Imagine being constantly yelled at a high volume for 13 consecutive weeks.
This is only a portion of Marine Corps Recruit Training, and teachers from across the Midwest got a little taste of the intensity of boot camp when they arrived on Tuesday.
The Marine Corps takes pride in having one of the most difficult basic training programs in the U.S. military, and they instill discipline on day one.
“Discipline plays the most important role when the recruits first get here. It’s important for them to understand that they’re not at home anymore and that discipline is the foundation for everything we do here in recruit training. That instant willingness and obedience to orders could potentially save their life in the long run. We try to instill that now to mold them into what a United States Marine should be,” explained Staff Sgt. James Kahl.
But teachers didn’t travel to just enjoy sunny San Diego.
They’re at Marine Corps Recruit Training to learn, and to gain insight into the Marine Corps to educate their own students on the benefits the Corps has to offer.
“It’s a commitment for sure, but honestly, it would be worth it for those who are dedicated and those who want to put in the effort," said Emily Ingram, a Minnesota State University, Mankato school counselor intern. “I think it’s a great career choice for a lot of high schoolers, so if they are thinking about the Marines – and I’ve already talked to a couple of high school kids who are thinking about it – so I’m looking forward to telling them that it’s a lot of physical training, it’s a lot of mental training, but it’ll be worth it.”
One recruit spoke of what he felt during his first days at recruit training over 10 weeks ago.
“My initial thoughts were I was a little nervous because going into the unknown, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s my first time away from home and it was like just not knowing what was going to happen or if I was going to make it or not,” described Pvt. Marvin Losa Turcios, a Browntown, Minnesota, native.
Educators will learn about and experience different aspects of the Marine Corps throughout this week and return home with their own perspective.
“They’re better equipped to teach and tell them what it’s like, what to expect and to almost prepare them in a sense for what they’re about to face.”
Tune in each night this week as KEYC News Now's Gage Cureton will follow educators through the Marine Corps Educators Workshop.
