New Ulm’s 39th Annual Farm Show focuses on farm safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Michele Schroeder from the New Ulm Farm City Hub Club joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their 39th Annual Farm Show.
The Farm Show takes place Friday, Mar. 6, 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, March 7, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm. Admission is free and there will be door prizes.
This year’s show will focus on farm safety. Grain bin rescue demonstrations will take place on the hour each day, and the Gibbon Fire Department will be sharing their story of successfully saving a Gibbon farmer engulfed in a grain bin in the fall of 2019.
Guest speakers include Amy Kyllo, 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way and a community forum with Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, moderated by Senator Nick Frentz.
Fox 9′s Tom Lyden will be presenting “The Last Harvest” documentary, which is a series of interviews with farm families about the farm economy, the farm crisis, rural mental health and what’s happening in Greater Minnesota.
To learn more visit https://farmcityhubclub.net/event/farm-show/
