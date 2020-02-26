Prep Athlete: St. Clair’s Emily Olson

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Clair girls’ basketball season ended earlier this week when the team lost to Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther in the section tournament.
Despite being knocked out of post-season play early, the Cyclones proved to be a resilient squad during their 2019-2020 campaign. A player who demonstrated that quality throughout the year is Emily Olson, who is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
Earlier in the season St. Clair squared off with St. James Area when Olson sustained an injury.
“My shoulder dislocated and we were only down by one point so I was like, I’ve just got to stay in the game. There was only 17 seconds left. I’ve had it pop out a couple more times since then so I guess that’s been kind of difficult but just play through it," Emily Olson, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
Despite the set back Olson wouldn’t be sidelined.
“She didn’t miss a practice, in fact we had to force her to sit out some practices, she’s just one of those kids that wants to do everything she can to help her teammates be successful,” Brian Noyes, St. Clair’s head coach, said.
Olson has been playing on the varsity roster since she was in 8th grade, in her junior season the guard averaged 17 points per game and shot 35% from beyond the arc.
“I think for me, outside shooting is probably my best aspect, I always used to get scared to drive to the basket and that’s something I just started doing so I would say my outside shooting," Olson said.
The junior leads by example with a strong work ethic in practice.
“We do a shooting drill in practice and she frequently will pick a younger player to go to a basket to shoot with and to encourage them to work hard and to get better,” Noyes said.
“If we want our team to be good for the next couple years, we’ve got to integrate those people and I think it’s easy to do that since I started so young, I know what they’re feeling like so I bring them with me and try to help them out in that way,” Olson said.
The guard’s selflessness and ability to overcome obstacles is why Emily Olson is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
