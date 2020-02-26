Walz, Flanagan join Michele Gran in advocating for passage of Landon’s Law in Minn. Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Michele Gran joined Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Tuesday to call for a farm safety bill that could help thousands of Minnesota farmers.
Eighteen-year-old Landon Gran was one of 10 Minnesotans to die in farm accidents since last June.
Landon’s Law would provide $250,000 to relaunch a tractor rollover grant program and create grants for grain bin safety equipment and fund a farm safety education program
Walz shared some figures that demonstrated that while farmers make up only 2% of the workforce, they are involved in 40% of workplace fatalities.
“I believe this is so necessary for other families so they do not have to suffer this excruciating pain of the loss of a family member," Gran said.
The governor says he is open to putting more money into his proposed budget for farm safety, but is waiting on the updated state budget forecast, which is expected to be released late this week.
Also in attendance during Tuesday’s press conference include Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) and Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-19A).
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.