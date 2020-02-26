Women in Construction Week promotes opportunities for women to advance in the industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaimed the first week of March as “Women in Construction Week.”
This week acknowledges the underrepresentation of women in construction and promotes advancement in the industry.
A new organization at Minnesota State University, Mankato is working to provide opportunities for women in construction.
The Construction Management Women’s Association will soon become registered as an official student organization that has already provided networking and business opportunities for all students while focusing on women.
Assistant Professor at MSU, Mankato Leah C. Roue, PH.D. says that her network in the industry was mostly men and while they were great, she wished she knew more women who have shared her experience.
Research has shown that students begin deciding on their careers in middle school, and despite the lack of women in the construction field, students in the CMWA are following their goals of working in the industry.
By bringing women in the construction program together, they can work together and build a network to advance in the industry.
