American Cancer Society surpasses Blue Earth County fundraising goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Cancer Society Relay For Life and Coaches vs Cancer programs in Blue Earth County have surpassed their 2019 fundraising goal.
According to a release, the 2019 goal was $115,000 and Blue Earth County raised $123,100.
“We surpassed our fundraising goal for Blue Earth County because of the number of amazing volunteers that work tirelessly to help us fight back against all types of cancer. It is their commitment, their willingness to help honor all cancer survivors, to remember those that we have lost, and continue to find ways to help us fight back against cancer, that helps us reach our goal and assist local cancer patients,” Rick Jeddeloh, Senior Community Development Director said in a statement.
The money raised in Blue Earth County is used to help fund lifesaving cancer research in Minnesota. In 2019-2020, the American Cancer Society is funding 16 research grants worth over $9.9 million dollars at the Univ. of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Hormel Institute in Austin and Hennepin County Medical Center.
ACS also provides services to local cancer patients including free nights at four local hotels for cancer patients, Hope Lodge – Rochester and Minneapolis, Road to Recovery program, Reach recovery program, tlc: Wig program, Patient Navigator Program, Personal health manager and cancer survivor reception.
