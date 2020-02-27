$1.5 Billion surplus predicted in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s budget and economic outlook remains stable, but a slowdown is still predicted.
That’s according to the 2020 February Budget and Economic Forecast, just released this morning.
A small increase to the general fund revenue forecast along with a similar-sized reduction in spending estimates result in a projected surplus of $1.513 billion for the FY 2020-21 biennium. That’s $181 million larger than the November estimate. However, budget challenges still remain.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.