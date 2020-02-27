Blue Earth County Campground reservations set to open on March 2

FILE — Blue Earth County announced Wednesday that campers will be able to begin making reservations at three county campgrounds at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 2. (Source: KEYC News Now)
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced Wednesday that campers will be able to begin making reservations at three county campgrounds at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 2.

County officials explained in a news release that the reservation period will begin on March 2, rather than the traditional date of March 1, because March 1 is a Sunday.

The three campgrounds that will be open to reservations include:

  • Bray Park — Located at 22214 Oriole Road in Madison Lake;
  • Daly Park — Located at 11056 571st Lane in Mapleton; and
  • Rapidan Dam Park — Located at 54116 Glory Lane in Mankato.

County officials say that anyone wishing to make a reservation at Bray and Daly Parks should do so online by visiting the county’s website.

A deposit is required to hold each camping site, which includes:

  • Mobile and tent camping sites;
  • Electrical;
  • Water hookups; and
  • a dump station.

Firewood is available for purchase at each campground by cash or check only.

The Rapidan Dam Park reservations will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no advance reservations being accepted.

Primitive tent camping and pop-up camping are available at Rapidan Dam Park, although there are size restrictions.

Campground Opening Date Closing Date
Bray Park May 1 October 31
Daly Park May 1 October 31
Rapidan Dam Park April 1 October 31

