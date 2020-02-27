Blue Earth County discusses election security features ahead of Super Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s presidential nomination primary is right around the corner, scheduled for March 3, 2020.
Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger said the county takes several precautions to ensure that security is up to speed on election day.
It all starts at the state level.
“[We start] out with some guidance from the Secretary of State’s office, so it’s at a state level where they coordinate a lot of that information sharing on election security,” Stalberger said.
Officials rely more heavily on their staff at the local level.
“Whenever we’re touching a ballot for example, we have a hard and fast rule that we have two election judges involved in that process,” Stalberger said.
According to Stalberger, there is always a paper back-up to every ballot.
Equipment also goes through repeated testing prior to election day to make sure that it all works properly.
Equipment is also never connected to the Internet, and the technology has security features of its own.
“So the first thing that we like to do is we like to make sure that everybody knows that there’s always a paper trail or an audit log to all of our voting equipment,” Stalberger said.
The audit log lets election officials know if anybody has manipulated the machine.
“So if anything happens to the machine, a power outage, if somebody opens a compartment that shouldn’t be opened, we’ll get a log of that,” Stalberger said.
Paper ballots can be used as a last resort if officials need to recount them by hand.
Newer machines, which will make their debut during the general election, will also take a digital image of the ballot, acting as a third level of security.
Stalberger is also reminding mail-in voters that they can track their ballot online at mnvotes.org.
“And folks would want to check this website this week, because if they’re seeing that their ballot hasn’t been accepted, or it’s been rejected or something like that, that gives them this week to come in and address that," he said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.