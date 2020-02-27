Bus incident in Mankato provokes strong reaction online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A normal ride on a Mankato bus took a turn for the worse on Tuesday afternoon.
A local mother was waiting for her son to get off the bus at his stop.
When he never did, she boarded the bus, asked the driver where he was and then saw him lying beneath a seat, unconscious and unable to talk.
Other kids on the bus told her that her son had been allegedly choked unconscious for no reason by other students.
Since then, a post from the mother has provoked a strong reaction on social media, with people asking what the discipline policy is for the district on buses.
“We always emphasize that the school day does extend beyond that for the bus rides home. We expect the same behaviors to the best of their abilities on the buses as we do in the classrooms,” explained Tom Sager, director of business services at Mankato Area Public Schools.
Since the police were involved, camera footage of the incident has been turned over to law enforcement to investigate.
Mankato Area Public Schools urges parents to contact the district if you have any concerns over your child's ride on the bus.
If need be, contacting the bus company is also an option to keep all lines of communication open.
“We really don’t like to build any silos between us, the parents or bus companies. We are all in this together. The most important thing is student safety and that’s thrown right in the middle of that triad I just described,” Sager added.
