Educators take to the air at Marine Corps Recruit Depot

SAN DIEGO (KEYC) — Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is the home of the Third Marine Air Wing and today educators stepped onto the runway to tour aircraft and speak with some of the pilots and crewmembers that maintain them.
“I didn’t realize that the Marines were as evolved in the air side of things. You know, they talk about being that amphibious force, so I guess I didn’t realize they were as involved with the air side of the military as they are,” Riverland Community College Head Soccer Coach Frank Spaeth said.
Air power is an important component in controlling the battlefield and even crucial for humanitarian missions when disaster strikes.
While they may operate similar aircraft systems that its sister services wield, the Corps has a different approach to how it projects its air power.
“Marine Corps air assets are more ground combat based, so our main job is to support infantry, whereas the Navy’s and Air Force’s job is more of the air portion of it, whereas we’re supporting the ground element,” Cpl. Aidan Dickl explained.
Seeing the aircraft may have sparked memories of some Hollywood films that were even filmed aboard the air station.
“To be out on the runway at Miramar and to see the control tower and get to experience that whole thing was pretty cool," Spaeth added. "And then to have all the things happening around us with the jets taking off and the helicopters getting ready to take off. It was a pretty cool experience.”
The Marine Corps prides itself on being an elite fighting force, but it also values knowledge and educating its force.
Teachers also toured one of the Corps’ education centers that offers active duty Marines general education college courses on site, and classes to prepare Marines who may be leaving active service soon.
“We give an unbiased opinion about education whether that be helping them pick a school, a traditional college or a traditional university versus a trade school,” Education Services Specialist Rubie Blue said.
The Marine Corps hopes to reach those students who aren’t quite sure as to what they want to do after high school, or those who may be considering a different career path.
“If you have that student who’s sharp, but just not ready, please have them think about the military. It’s not something that should be dismissed off-hand. We have very intelligent people in the military who actually get into Ivy Leagues. This last fall we’ve had three Marines from this base get into Harvard, Yale and Columbia,” Blue continued.
Tomorrow, Educators will head north to Camp Pendleton to learn some hands-on weapon skills and even meet some new Marines who just completed the infamous Crucible.
