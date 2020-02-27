Fish house removal deadlines quickly approaching in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind anglers in the southern two-thirds of the state that they have until the end of the day on Monday, March 2, to remove their fish houses from Minnesota lakes.
Anglers in the northern one-third of the state have until March 16 to remove their fish houses from Minnesota lakes.
The northern and southern zones of the split by a line that runs west-to-east along U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2 and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
“Anglers are responsible for removing their shelters by the deadline, so they need to plan ahead,” said DNR conservation officer Garrett Thomas, who is stationed in Eagan. “And just as importantly, they have to ensure the area around their fish house is free of trash. There’s no excuse for fish house owners to leave anything but an impression in the snow or ice.”
The DNR says that if shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners will be cited and structures may be confiscated and removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer.
After the deadlines, shelters may be on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise, but only when occupied. They may not be left or stored at public accesses.
Exceptions to the removal deadlines are Minnesota-Canada border waters, which have a deadline of March 31, Minnesota-South Dakota and North Dakota border waters, which have a deadline of Thursday, March 5, Minnesota-Wisconsin border waters, which have a deadline of Sunday, March 1, and Minnesota-Iowa border waters, with that deadline being Feb. 20.
Anglers can find more information about ice fishing shelter deadlines by visiting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website.
