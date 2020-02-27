Five Sisters Project close to reaching fundraising goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tracy Muhlenbeck from the Five Sisters Project joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their upcoming fundraiser that they hope will bring them to their fundraising goal.
The Five Sisters Project outreach for women in crisis, which includes providing shelter for women and their children.
Their upcoming fundraiser is the Second Annual Father-Daughter Date Night, which includes dinner, dancing and games that will create memories between dads and daughters.
It takes place Saturday, April 18, from 5:00 - 9:00 pm at JR’s Barn in Waldorf, MN.
