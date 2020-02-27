Iowa republican senator to challenge Rep. Steve King

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Steve King has a challenger, another Republican, in 2020.
State Senator Randy Feenstra is running for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District which includes the northwestern portions of Iowa, including Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Hancock, Kossuth, Palo Alto, and Winnebago counties.
In a statement, Feenstra said, "it's time we send a proven, effective conservative to represent us in Congress."
Feenstra is a former EMT and Sioux County treasurer. He lives with his family in Hull, Iowa.
Congressman Steve King has not said if he’s running in 2020. King was first elected in the November 2012 election.
