Kevin Paap to run for Blue Earth County commissioner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau has announced he is running for county commissioner.
Kevin Paap will run for the District 4 seat, currently held by Will Purvis, who is retiring after 14 years.
The district includes the western part of Blue Earth County and includes the western edge of Mankato as well as Amboy, Butternut, Cambria, Garden City, Good Thunder, Judson, Lake Crystal, Rapidan and Vernon Center.
Paap says his campaign will focus on advocating for programs and policies that support agriculture and a strong rural economy, provide needed investment in transportation and rural broadband infrastructure projects, protect and enhance our environment, and support efforts to ensure there is a growing qualified workforce in Blue Earth county with access to housing and child care.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.