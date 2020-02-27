Mankato’s newly revived FFA Chapter is here to stay

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC is continuing coverage of National FFA Week by sharing stories of new FFA chapters in the state, including the Mankato FFA Chapter that was revived last year.
Nine new FFA chapters started in the state of Minnesota last year, including Mankato FFA, after disbanding around 30 years ago.
“It was a little bit challenging just to get more people involved, it was also a brand new experience with leadership and the different roles that played as being president,” said president of Mankato’s FFA Chapter, Olivia Sieberg.
Revival of the Mankato FFA Chapter and Agriculture Education in Mankato Area Public Schools was no easy feat, but agriculture teacher, Ethan Dado, and his students are ready to help make sure it sticks around this time.
“My father was the vice president of the old Mankato FFA back in the late 80s, I think it’s a really great honor to be the first Mankato FFA president since it’s been back, it’s also a really big responsibility to be in charge of this group of people,” said Sieberg.
Multi-generational leadership is helping Mankato FFA grow.
They've added more than ten members since September.
“Starting FFA, I first heard about it through my friends and I was like what is this, I started listening more to my friends and it really pulled me in and I was like whoa, you guys are looking at cows and chickens, I’m interested, that sounds a little corny, but I was like, this is really interesting,” said Hilariia Ponce, reporter for Mankato FFA.
Not only is Mankato FFA carrying on the tradition of the value of FFA, but one of their members has a passion for bringing diversity to the program.
“As a minority coming into FFA, it was a major shock seeing, why am I the only one who looks like this, why am I the only one in here and I really want to bring that to light,” said Ponce.
She has ideas on how to make that change by bringing FFA to urban areas.
“Just imagine if Minneapolis had FFA chapters, imagine how big those FFA’s would be and diverse they would be, so I definitely bring them to the cities and definitely Minneapolis is a main target because it’s a good place to start,” said Ponce.
