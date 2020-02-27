Minneopa State Park announces annual closure of Bison Range Road

FILE — The annual closure is done to protect the park and Bison Range Road from excessive damage during snow-melt and wet periods. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart | February 26, 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials at Minneopa State Park declared Wednesday that Bison Range Road is closed until further notice.

The annual closure is done to protect the park and Bison Range Road from excessive damage during snow-melt and wet periods.

There is no timeline to when Bison Range Road will reopen, as officials describe the situation as weather dependent.

The rest of Minneopa State Park, however, will remain open to visitors, including the Minneopa State Park Falls area and hiking trails that have views of the bison range.

Community members can call Minneopa State Park's office for updates on Bison Range Road

Updates regarding Bison Range Road will be made available on the park’s website, in addition to calling the park office at (507) 386-3910.

