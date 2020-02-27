NBA fines Timberwolves for violating player resting policy

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 on Thursday for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell.
Russell was held out Sunday at Denver for a planned rest.
Though Russell did not play for Minnesota on Feb. 8 because of a quadriceps injury, two days after he was acquired in a trade, the NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games.
