NBA fines Timberwolves for violating player resting policy
By Associated Press | February 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 5:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 on Thursday for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell.

Russell was held out Sunday at Denver for a planned rest.

Though Russell did not play for Minnesota on Feb. 8 because of a quadriceps injury, two days after he was acquired in a trade, the NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games.

