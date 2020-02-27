Prep Athlete: Sleepy Eye’s Kegan Heiderscheidt

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Recently eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark, 496 of those coming from this season alone including four consecutive 30-plus point games, Sleepy Eye’s Kegan Heiderscheidt has had a remarkable junior season and is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I’ve just been more comfortable on varsity, fit in more, the game has slowed down as the years have gone,” Kegan Heiderscheidt, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“This year we needed him to score just because we lost some players and it’s taken off, his last six weeks, he’s been our leading scorer 95% of the time,” Shane Heiderscheidt, Sleepy Eye head coach, said.
As the junior continues to perfect his craft opposing defenses are giving him extra attention come game time.
“I do see it throughout the year, it hasn’t been too bad but there’s been some games and I just try to get my teammates the ball and let them score and then try to work out of the double team and then get some open looks off that by setting screens for my teammates and just getting open off of that,” Kegan Heiderscheidt, said.
“He handles it well, at first it was frustrating, it’s going to be frustrating for any kid but it’s something that we talked about that you need to work on. It’s preparing him, he wants to play at the next level, he’s going to see that type of defense at the next level all the time,”Shane Heiderscheidt, said..
The guard has plenty of support and players to look up to in his own household, basketball is a family affair for the Heiderscheidts.
“It pushes me to work harder just to know what they’ve done to make me better as a player and to work to do what they’ve done, it’s easy to have motivation to play when I know that they’ve been both good and my Dad and both sister have played at college so that’s my main goal too,” Kegan Heiderscheidt, said.
His passion for the sport and game-changing ability are why Kegan Heiderscheidt is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
